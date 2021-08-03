Several people detained during narcotics investigation in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police confirmed that several people were detained Tuesday morning after officers executed a search warrant near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the search warrant was related to a narcotics investigation.
He said the police department’s SWAT team and Strategic Investigations Section worked together to serve the warrant.
No other details about the investigation were immediately released.
This is a developing story.
