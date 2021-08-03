Partly Cloudy icon
Several people detained during narcotics investigation in Miami Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police confirmed that several people were detained Tuesday morning after officers executed a search warrant near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the search warrant was related to a narcotics investigation.

He said the police department’s SWAT team and Strategic Investigations Section worked together to serve the warrant.

No other details about the investigation were immediately released.

