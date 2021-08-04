Police: Man shot in ankle after dispute between brothers in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale police said a dispute between brothers led to gunfire with one of the men being shot in the ankle.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One man is in custody after Fort Lauderdale police said an argument between two brothers ended up with one being shot Wednesday.

Police were called to the incident around 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northwest 9th Street near Northwest 24th Avenue.

According to Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, two brothers were involved in a verbal dispute when one of the men pulled out a gun.

He then reportedly shot his brother, an adult male, according to police. The victim was struck by a bullet , which hit him in the ankle.

Greenlaw said the scene remains active as detectives gather details about what led up to the incident.