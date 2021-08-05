Family’s adorable French bulldogs stolen from Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It was a normal day for a Miami family with their beloved French bulldogs, Blue and Gucci, until it wasn’t.

According to the family, they let their dogs outside in their gated backyard so they could do their business and play, but then, tragedy struck — they opened their backdoor to find their gate wide open and the French bulldogs were gone without a trace.

The Garriga family says they let the French bulldogs, known as “Frenchies,” out just for about 20 minutes.

“I’m going crazy going to Walgreens, all the banks, putting up flyers with their pictures on it and our information,” says Leandro Garriga, completely distraught over the disappearance of his beloved Frenchies.

Garriga and his family are now devastated.

Blue and Gucci were stolen from their Southwest Miami-Dade home. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

He says he was just making himself some food, so, he decided to let the dogs out into their gated backyard for a bit.

However, when he went to bring them back inside, he knew something was wrong.

“I looked this way and I realized that the gate was completely, just, you know, open like that, which the dogs can’t open on their own,” he says.

Garriga, his wife Vanessa, and their two daughters searched for the Frenchies everywhere and have put up flyers around their Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

However, the two dogs, 1-year-old Blue and 2-year-old Gucci, are still missing.

Please help the Garriga family find their two French bulldogs Blue and Gucci who were stolen in Southwest Miami-Dade. Edit by Nicole Lopez-Alvar. (Courtesy of Garriga Family)

And, to make matters worse, scammers apparently tried taking advantage of them saying they had found the dogs, but asked for a little too much information.

“He asked my husband to send him his Google code that we had just received to basically get our Google information, bank account information,” explains Vanessa.

Now, the family is desperately hoping someone will see this, and bring Gucci and Blue home.

“Please, we would really appreciate it,” says Vanessa. “Wherever you drop them off, we have our number everywhere — just reach out to us, and we’ll pick them up. No problems at all,” she says.

It’s now been four days since Blue and Gucci went missing, and the family is desperate for information to help bring them home.

“They’re our babies,” says Vanessa. “They’re our babies.”

She says their daughters have been crying every day since the disappearance of their Frenchies.

“They’ve been crying super sad asking me everyday when are the dogs going to come, if someone’s going to bring them, why would they take them?”

If you know anything, please call the Garriga family at (786) 424-5987, or, call (786) 397-2929.