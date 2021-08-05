Local lawmakers joined by GOP leader McCarthy for Cuban freedom rally outside Versailles restaurant

MIAMI – There was one unified message in Little Havana on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t for food on the Island of Cuba. It wasn’t a call for remittances. The people didn’t even want vaccines for COVID-19.

They simply want freedom for the people of Cuba.

Chants for freedom outside of Café Versailles once again rang loudly as local leaders and legislators took to the stage, calling for changes in Cuba that would result in one thing.

Freedom.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was joined by Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar and Rep. Carlos Gimenez as they called on the Biden Administration to intervene and end the communist dictatorship that has run the country for more that 60 years.

“The administration needs to step up and be strong, the regime has got to change,” McCarthy said. “Freedom. Communism never works. We have got to stop what the regime is doing. The killing, the genocide and others.”

Hundreds gathered in Little Havana to hear from the group of legislators.

Freedom in Cuba is the only thing they want, but without internet on the island and help from the U.S., they said Cubans may never see that freedom.

“It is not possible to get freedom in Cuba if the U.S. is not doing something about it,” said Cuban American Fernando Godo.

While the Biden Administration has imposed some sanctions on the island, people at Wednesday’s rally said those actions have not been enough to see any real change.