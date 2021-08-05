Police locate missing 2-month-old from Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police were searching for a missing toddler from Palm Beach County, but located the child and her mother late Wednesday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 2-month-old Jameelah Penascino.

She had last been seen in the area of the 6600 block of Las Flores Drive in Boca Raton.

Authorities said the little girl may have been in the company of her mother Mariah Penascino, who is known to wear a head scarf, either white or yellow in color.

The elder Penascino is described as a Black female, 5-foot-9, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said they might have been traveling in a silver 2001 Buick Le Sabre with a Florida tag number Z43-5LY.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Boca Raton Police at 561-368-6201 or FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.