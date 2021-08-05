Woman hospitalized after being struck by teen bicyclist attempting stunt in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman walking in Miami Beach had to be hospitalized after she was struck by a teenager on a bicycle.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 7:26 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Police said the woman was struck when the 15-year-old bicyclist was attempting a stunt.

She was taken to Mount Saini Hospital and is expected to be ok.

The teen initially stopped, police said, but then fled with a group of bicyclists.

After searching the area, police located the teen near 12th Street and Elucid Avenue.

According to police, the teen was positively identifieid and arrested, and charges are forthcoming.