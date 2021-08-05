Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

Local News

Woman hospitalized after being struck by teen bicyclist attempting stunt in Miami Beach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Miami Beach, Crime, Miami-Dade County
Miami Beach police locate a bicyclist who hit a pedestrian.
Miami Beach police locate a bicyclist who hit a pedestrian. (Panusopone Jackie Kitibutr)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman walking in Miami Beach had to be hospitalized after she was struck by a teenager on a bicycle.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 7:26 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Police said the woman was struck when the 15-year-old bicyclist was attempting a stunt.

She was taken to Mount Saini Hospital and is expected to be ok.

The teen initially stopped, police said, but then fled with a group of bicyclists.

After searching the area, police located the teen near 12th Street and Elucid Avenue.

According to police, the teen was positively identifieid and arrested, and charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter