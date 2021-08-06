COVID patients evacuated after nursing home loses power

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Residents of a Dania Beach assisted living facility were evacuated by rescue crews Friday afternoon after part of the facility lost power.

The outage affected 13 patients at The Residence at Dania Beach who were quarantined with COVID-19, officials said. Because they could not be safely moved to another area of the community, they were transferred to area hospitals.

Those patients were being transferred out of an abundance of caution, not because they are in distress, Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane said.

Power has since been restored at the facility at 150 Stirling Road.

Fire rescue ambulances from Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Broward County were responding.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

