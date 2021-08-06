Children and families attend back-to-school event in Little Haiti

MIAMI – As students across Miami-Dade County prepare for the first week of school, dozens of students and families got a kick-start to the school year at a fun back-to-school event in Little Haiti.

The Little Haiti Optimist Club, the City of Miami Human Services, and the Green Family Foundation, as well as other partners, hosted the back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Haiti Soccer Park for hundreds of families from across the City of Miami.

Elementary and middle school students who attended, like Isaiah Walker, said they were just trying to have a good time and enjoy the last bit of summer before school starts.

“I’m just here with the camp trying to have a good time,” he said. “I just got a snow cone and popcorn.”

The Little Haiti park transformed into a fun zone for kids, Friday, with free manicures, free hair cuts, a bounce house, and, of course, free food and snow cones.

The organizers also loaded up dozens of free backpacks full of supplies to make sure all the students will have what they need for the upcoming school year.

And, of course, Walker didn’t leave the fun event without giving his mom back home a loving shoutout on-air. “I love you mom! At home, if you can see me on TV, I love you!” he said.