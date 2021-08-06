Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle who fled the scene, and their injuries were so severe, they required emergency medical treatment via a helicopter.

According to police, on Sunday, a black SUV made a sharp and violent right turn, striking a cyclist who hit the pavement along Northwest 27th Avenue.

Then he drives around, eventually leaving the scene without ever rendering aid — and the entire thing was caught on camera.

29-year old Anthony Johnson was one of the cyclists hit Sunday during the ride with the Break the Cycle cycling group.

Johnson’s injuries were so serious that he had to be airlifted to the trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Today, his mother says he is now at home recovering.

Police say the driver of the black GMC is 56-year-old Jean Rene who was trying to get away from officers after leaving the scene of a crash.

An officer later spotted Rene’s black GMC parked at a strip mall along Opa-Locka Boulevard just off of 19th Avenue and confronted him.

“When the officers were attempting to take the defendants into custody, he began to fight with the officers and try to run away from the officers as well,” said a judge.

Rene remains behind bars facing multiple charges.