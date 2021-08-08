Family members distraught after man gunned down in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place overnight in Broward County.

It happened in West Park at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

The medical examiner’s office removed the body of a man that authorities said was fatally shot at a house on Southwest 27th Street near 58th Avenue.

Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old John Henry Rembert Jr.

“He’s just a father, a brother, an uncle, a cousin. He’s very family-oriented,” said Robbie Denmark, the victim’s aunt.

According to deputies, they were called to the scene for a possible home invasion.

Rembert’s family members said he got into a fight with another man and was shot.

“I really don’t understand what transpired. I just now I lost my nephew,” said Denmark.

Around a dozen heartbroken family members gathered at the scene, searching for answers.

Loved ones say he was a champion poker player who used to operate a food truck.

His two daughters, ages 11 and 13, will now have to grow up without their father.

“No one has been arrested,” said Denmark. “They’re investigating, they say.”

Detectives are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to the shooting.