Police in Miami searching for 2 missing girls

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for two missing girls.

City of Miami police are asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Christian Wilford and 14-year-old Melissa Ruiz.

Both were reported missing on Saturday from a home located on the 600 block of Northeast 22nd Street in Miami.

Police said it’s possible the two are together.

Ruiz, whose photo is in the video at the top of this page, is described as a white/Hispanic female, 4-foot-6, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities describe Wilford as a Black female, 4-foot-3, 110 lbs. with brown eyes and black braided hair with purple tips.

Anyone with information is urged to contact City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.