Police investigating double shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, two adults were shot at the Gardens Promenade shopping plaza, located near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

It happened at approximately 4:19 p.m. Sunday, police said.

According to Miami Gardens police, both victims drove themselves to a nearby fire station, and were then taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still in the early stages of their work and are in the process of determining what led up to the shooting.

There has been no information from police on any subjects being sought in connection to the shooting.