Police investigating double shooting in Miami Gardens

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Two people shot in Miami Gardens shopping plaza
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, two adults were shot at the Gardens Promenade shopping plaza, located near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

It happened at approximately 4:19 p.m. Sunday, police said.

According to Miami Gardens police, both victims drove themselves to a nearby fire station, and were then taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still in the early stages of their work and are in the process of determining what led up to the shooting.

There has been no information from police on any subjects being sought in connection to the shooting.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

