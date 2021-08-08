SWAT team called in after deputies chased suspect from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to help arrest a suspect in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the situation started in Pompano Beach, when the suspect allegedly brandished a gun to a woman and young child.

When deputies responded, the suspect hit two law enforcement vehicles and fled the area.

BSO said the suspect drove erratically before coming to a stop outside a Fort Lauderdale car dealership.

A SWAT truck rammed into the suspect’s vehicle before he surrendered to deputies.

People working inside the car dealership told Local 10 News they watched SWAT officers move in on the suspect, and that deputies told them to get back in case anyone opened fire.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or any details on what led up to the chase and SWAT situation.