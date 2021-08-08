Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

SWAT team called in after deputies chased suspect from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT officers ram a suspect's vehicle in Fort Lauderdale.
Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT officers ram a suspect's vehicle in Fort Lauderdale. (Yad Aflalo)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to help arrest a suspect in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the situation started in Pompano Beach, when the suspect allegedly brandished a gun to a woman and young child.

When deputies responded, the suspect hit two law enforcement vehicles and fled the area.

BSO said the suspect drove erratically before coming to a stop outside a Fort Lauderdale car dealership.

A SWAT truck rammed into the suspect’s vehicle before he surrendered to deputies.

People working inside the car dealership told Local 10 News they watched SWAT officers move in on the suspect, and that deputies told them to get back in case anyone opened fire.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or any details on what led up to the chase and SWAT situation.

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

