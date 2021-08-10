Partly Cloudy icon
3 people shot at Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left three men hospitalized Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after noon at the Stadium Hotel at 21485 NW 27th Ave.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer, one of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition while the other two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, however Frazer said police have detained one suspect.

No other details were immediately released.

