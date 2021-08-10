Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Attorneys for Parkland school shooter want pretrial hearings closed

Associated Press

Tags: Parkland School Shooting, Parkland, Broward County
Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides over the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides over the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. (Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for the suspect in a 2018 Florida high school massacre want a judge to bar news outlets and the public from all pretrial hearings.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz told a judge Tuesday that his right to an impartial jury will be irrevocably harmed if certain evidence is made public before jurors are seated.

Prosecutors and attorneys representing the news media said Florida law requires pretrial hearings be open unless the defense can show specifically why a particular piece of evidence should be hidden.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer seemed skeptical of the defense arguments but said she would not rule until next week.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.