Broward families concerned reckless speeding boaters put manatees in danger

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – For several months, cameras have captured boats charging down Broward County canals, making waves and pulling stunts.

Area residents say they’re frustrated.

David Figueroa had enough and revealed the trend via videos he captured from his dock.

“It’s pretty shocking, to be honest with you,” said Figueroa.

He installed a camera for security along the North New River Canal, which runs alongside I-595 in Broward.

Besides erosion of the seawall and growing concerns of property damage, many are worried for the manatees known to frequent the area. Some have been injured.

“His back just beat up by some propulsion,” said Figueroa. “I’m assuming it was a boat propeller because he was bleeding apparently and scarred up severely on his back.”

Some neighbors along the canal near Plantation believe the issues are coming from the Riverland Public Boat Ramp in Fort Lauderdale.

Boaters have been spotted heading west, away from the ocean and performance testing their vessels.

“There are fixed bridges in this neighborhood,” Figueroa said. “So a lot of the boats are being dropped off at the ramp and coming down this way and speeding down and going back.”

He said he’s hoping for more signage, warning of manatees and no wake zones.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been notified.

This story is still developing.

