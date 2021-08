MIAMI – City officials have deemed a Miami apartment building unsafe to live in, a sudden shock to the people who reside there.

Residents were informed that they must evacuate and were given time to collect items from their homes.

The building is located at 5050 Northwest 7th Street.

The City of Miami said it is actively working to help find temporary housing to those who need it.

As of Monday evening, city officials were still assessing the total number of residents that needed to be relocated.