Police: Woman left dog trapped in hot car while getting her nails done

Woman accused of leaving a dog inside a hot car while she had her nails done.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Broward woman was arrested after police said she left a dog trapped in a hot car while getting her nails done.

Miramar Police said firefighters pulled the dog named “Chop” from the car at a shopping plaza off Miramar Parkway.

According to the arrest affidavit, firefighters were desperately working to save Chop’s life when police arrived on the scene last Friday at about 5pm.

One of the firefighters said the dog went limp in his hands, and was on the verge of death. The firefighters put the dog in the air conditioned fire truck, applied cold blankets and gave the dog water. They said the dog was heavily panting and not able to lift itself up.

Police said one of the firefighters then used a thermometer to measure the temperature inside the car, and it came back with an error, which firefighters say only happens when temperatures are above 107 degrees.

Officers found the driver of the car inside TL Nails Spa and Lash. They said 19-year-old Noriah Clark admitted she left the dog in the car with the windows cracked while she was in the salon. Police said Clark showed no remorse, and said. “It’s not even my dog, its my boyfriend’s.”

Clark was charged with animal torture and taken to the Broward County Jail.

Chop survived the ordeal and was placed in the custody of its owner.