Touching video shows Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy rescuing malnourished dog tied to a pole

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – An incredible video making the rounds on social media shows a BSO deputy approaching an abandoned pit bull in Pompano Beach.

The dog was tied so tightly to a pole, it was unable to sit down.

The deputy reached out her hand.

The dog extended its paw.

“Like saying, please help me, please save me, and get me out of here,” said animal advocate Amy Roman of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

Roman said the deputy brought the pup to safety, and her organization then took it to a veterinarian before letting it recover at their rescue house in Oakland Park.

“Emaciated. Every bone and rib protruding. His eyes sunken into his body for being so malnourished. Definitely abused,” Roman said.

The group named the small pit bull Liam, and rely on donations to give him and other rescues the medical care they need.

Roman believes Liam might need surgery on his eye and other medical care before they can put him up for adoption.

For information on how to help, visit http://100plusabandoneddogs.org/.

At this time, it is unknown who left the dog tied up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District Office at 954-786-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.