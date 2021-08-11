Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Federal government to test emergency alert system at 2:20 p.m.

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Florida
FILE AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File
FILE AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

MIAMI – The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission plan to test the nationwide Emergency Alert System starting at 2:20 p.m., on Wednesday. This will affect mobile phones, televisions, and radios.

Officials said the EAS test will last for about one minute, and the opt-in Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent once, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The WEA alert: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Users who have their mobile phone settings in other languages will receive the same message in their language of choice. There is backup testing scheduled for Aug. 25th if Wednesday’s test fails.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

