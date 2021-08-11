Local 10′s Betty Davis bakes to benefit others

Local 10 Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis can cook up quite a storm in the kitchen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – When Local 10 News Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis isn’t standing in front of the camera bringing you the weather, she’s often in her kitchen bringing her family delicious desserts.

Now her love of baking is benefitting the scholarship efforts of her alma mater, one of the top historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S.

It started behind the doors at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach where executive pastry chef Brielle Fratellone has been making baking magic for the past six years.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to really indulge in all different types of pastry, we do chocolate, we do gelato we do breads, I get all aspect of bakery all within one element,” Fratellone said.

When Davis wanted to find a way to turn her personal passion for baking into a purpose, Fratellone was all in.

“Cake is a wonderful part of my profession I get to bake and make people happy with cakes but now we get to bake for a benefit as well,” she said.

Ad

Fratellone concocted a special cake to sell in the Chez Bon Bon bakery at the Fontainebleau.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the cakes will support the scholarship fund for Spelman College, an historic black college and global leader in educating young women.

“It was a big part in the foundation of my education but also helping to build my confidence as a young woman,” Davis said.

This baking for a benefit effort started with lemon a lemon infused cake batter, representing the sun.

In between the layers there’s a fresh blueberry jam filling to symbolize the sky with a surprise element from the earth.

“You’re not just getting blueberry and sugar you’re going to add a little bit of rosemary,” Fratellone said.

With the icing and final touches in place, the meteorological-inspired masterpiece was complete.

“There we have it, Betty Davis’ Lemon Chiffon Cake with a 100 Percent Chance of Blueberries,” the two laughed in unison.

Ad

The cake will be on sale at Chez Bon Bon at the Fontainebleau August 12 through September 9, 2021.

To order, call 305-674-4740.