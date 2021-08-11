Miami police seek help finding missing 67-year-old woman

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Apolinar Garcia was last seen around 8 p.m. at an apartment building at 944 SW Fifth St. in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

She was wearing an orange T-shirt and red shorts.

Garcia is described by police as a white, Hispanic woman with reddish hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Obas, or any on-duty detective with the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.