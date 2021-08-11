Miami Springs police search for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami Springs police are seeking the public’s help with locating an 85-year-old man who has dementia and has been reported missing.

Authorities said William Peter Matuza was last seen around 2 p.m. July 17 at the Red Roof Inn at 3401 NW 42nd Ave.

Police said Matuza is homeless and has no known family members.

It’s unclear what Matuza was wearing the last known time he was seen or where he might have traveled to.

Authorities say they are trying to find him because he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-887-1444 or 305-888-9711.