Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Investigation underway at Miami Gardens gas station

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police surrounded a gas station Thursday morning after some sort of incident occurred.

Local 10 News received reports that a man had been shot at the Chevron gas station off Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a crime scene investigation unit arrived.

Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape and were seen coming in and out of the car wash entrance near the convenience store.

A police officer was also spotted at a nearby storage facility.

Local 10 News is working to gather more details on this breaking news story.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts sent to your email.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email