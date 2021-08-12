Scene clear after large police perimeter at Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A large police perimeter was set up Thursday afternoon at The Shops at Sunset Place outdoor mall in South Miami, but Local 10 News has been told that the scene has now been cleared.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at 5701 Southwest 72nd Street, where police officers from Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami-Dade County and the University of Miami were spotted responding.

A worker at one of the businesses in Sunset Place told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia that a man was reported to be walking around the mall holding a gun, but it appears nothing of concern was ultimately found.

People in the area had been told to stay away, and officers could be seen in bullet-proof vests and other tactical gear, carrying rifles.

Traffic has resumed moving in the area.

Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.