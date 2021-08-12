Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Scene clear after large police perimeter at Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Scene cleared after large police presence at Shops at Sunset Place
Scene cleared after large police presence at Shops at Sunset Place

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A large police perimeter was set up Thursday afternoon at The Shops at Sunset Place outdoor mall in South Miami, but Local 10 News has been told that the scene has now been cleared.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at 5701 Southwest 72nd Street, where police officers from Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami-Dade County and the University of Miami were spotted responding.

A worker at one of the businesses in Sunset Place told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia that a man was reported to be walking around the mall holding a gun, but it appears nothing of concern was ultimately found.

People in the area had been told to stay away, and officers could be seen in bullet-proof vests and other tactical gear, carrying rifles.

Traffic has resumed moving in the area.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

