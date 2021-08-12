Tip leads to arrest of Pompano Beach man suspected of selling stolen high-end appliances

A hot tip to Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District detectives led to cold justice for a man suspected of selling stolen high-end appliances online.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A hot tip to detectives in Broward County has led to the arrest of a man who had been suspected of selling stolen high-end appliances online.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, BSO Tamarac District detectives initiated Operation Cold Justice in late July after learning about the scheme of a man selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen appliances.

In the undercover operation, investigators say the suspect Luiz Rodrigues took detectives into several storage units in Pompano Beach, showing them items he had for sale. The items included expensive Sub-Zero refrigerators, cooktops, ovens, microwaves, and coffeemakers.

The total retail value of the stolen items in the storage units was more than $56,000.

Rodrigues was arrested on the scene on two counts of dealing in stolen property.

Detectives recovered a dozen stolen appliances, which were reported stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Tamarac. Investigators also seized more than $10,000 in cash.

The investigation into the thefts from Ferguson Enterprises is ongoing.