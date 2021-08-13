Hollywood police investigating body found floating in canal

Hollywood police on scene of body found floating in canal

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating face down in a canal Friday morning.

Hollywood police arrived to the scene around 10:15 a.m. to a canal near Sheridan Street and North 26th Avenue.

Police told Local 10 News that its dive team is headed to the scene to assist in the investigation. There is no information yet as to how the person died or any identification of the victim.

