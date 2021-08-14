Lauderhill holds sandbag giveaway as hurricane season starts getting busier

Sandbag giveaway in Lauderhill as hurricane season activity picks up

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Residents in Broward County are preparing for possible rain and flooding.

A sandbag giveaway took place Saturday morning in Lauderhill following one that was held on Friday.

City employees were out filling bags with sand for residents to pick up as they prepare for what appears to be an intensifying hurricane season.

It all happened at Veterans Park, located at 7600 Northwest 50th Street. Saturday’s giveaway planned to remain open until at least 1 p.m.

Tropical Depression Fred, which was threatening to impact South Florida, shifted further west and spared the region.

Another system, Tropical Storm Grace, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and while it is still several days away, has South Florida in the center of its forecast cone.