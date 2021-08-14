Semi-tractor trailer crashes into Pembroke Park gas station

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An early morning crash at a Broward County gas station is under investigation.

The driver of a large semi-tractor trailer slammed his vehicle into a Mobile gas station located at 3250 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.

Authorities said it happened at approximately 7:26 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported, and no gas pumps were struck, according to authorities.

A report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the driver told deputies he was cut off by another driver.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by BSO.