Mostly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Semi-tractor trailer crashes into Pembroke Park gas station

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Broward County, Pembroke Park
Large semi slams into Pembroke Park gas station
Large semi slams into Pembroke Park gas station

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An early morning crash at a Broward County gas station is under investigation.

The driver of a large semi-tractor trailer slammed his vehicle into a Mobile gas station located at 3250 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.

Authorities said it happened at approximately 7:26 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported, and no gas pumps were struck, according to authorities.

A report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the driver told deputies he was cut off by another driver.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by BSO.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter