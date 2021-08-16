1 killed, woman and child injured when car crashes into pole in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of Griffin Road.

A photo taken at the scene shows the mangled blue car next to the pole.

Authorities confirmed that a woman in her 20s and a 6-year-old girl were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both suffered broken bones and burns.

Further details about the person who died have not been released.

Westbound lanes of Griffin Road at Anglers Avenue were shut down after the crash.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.