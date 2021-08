MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Good Samaritan notified authorities over the weekend after stumbling upon a whopping 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed up along the shoreline in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which they said were bundled up in a black package and are worth a total of about $1.3 million.

Authorities did not disclose where in the Keys the drugs were found.