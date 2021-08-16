Crook breaks into Surfside house, takes off shirt and looks for alcohol while making himself at home

Bold burglar busts into Surfside home and heads for the booze

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Talk about a thirst for crime.

A brazen burglar decided to break into a Surfside home Sunday night and seemed very comfortable while searching for items to take.

“He was searching everywhere, he had a flashlight in his hand and was opening everything he could,” said homeowner Samuel Font.

Font was away and got alerts from his security system on his phone.

“I think first thing he went for was the alcohol,” Font said. “I guess he got relaxed.

“He was real interested in what he could find to drink.”

Even Surfside law enforcement was taken aback by the crook.

“How brazen is this?” asked Surfside police officer Marian Cruz. “This guy takes off his shirt, looks for alcohol all in an area where there are a ton of cops. It’s something we don’t see in Surfside.”

Then he sauntered around, looking at items and checking out Font’s bicycle.

It was a quiet evening at someone else’s home for this burglar, until the cops showed up.

Somehow, he got away, leaving a case of wine behind.

“We will get him, we will arrest him,” said Cruz.

Font believes that will in fact be what eventually happens.

“He left his image, they can see who he is, so he better not come back to Surfside,” said Font.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man in the video is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.