A man's body turned up on a beach on Monday in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel declared a man dead Monday on the beach near South Ocean Boulevard.

According to Claudinne Caro-Guaraldi, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body washed ashore and homicide detectives conducting a death investigation at 1010 S. Ocean Blvd.

Deputies used a yellow tarp and beach chairs to protect the man’s body.

This is a developing story.

