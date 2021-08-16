Person reportedly struck by train in Oakland Park

Sky 10 flew over Prospect Boulevard and Powerline Road, where a Tri-Rail train was stopped on the tracks Monday morning.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Monday morning in Oakland Park, with a yellow tarp at the scene indicating that it was a fatal crash.

Authorities have not yet confirmed further information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

