South Floridians rush to help Haiti as storm complicates quake rescue effort

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Floridians fly to Haiti to help earthquake victims and recovery effort

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly 1,300 have been reported dead from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday, and frantic rescue efforts continue as Tropical Depression Grace approaches the island nation.

In Broward County, several Haitian families were heading to the airport Monday morning, taking flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Port-au-Prince.

“Makes me very sad because I know right now the Haitian situation and now it will become worse and worse,” one man at the airport said. “I think God only can do something for us. Only God.”

Another traveler, Mona, spoke to Local 10 News as she checked in several large bags for her JetBlue flight to Port-au-Prince. She said she’s taking supplies to people she knows who were rocked by the quake.

While thankfully she says her family is not among those killed, she felt inclined to help out in any way she could.

“I’m bringing food,” she said. “Some things they can [use to ] survive.”

