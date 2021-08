Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 171st Street and took the person injured to the Jackson North Medical Center.

