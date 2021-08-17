Partly Cloudy icon
12-year-old boy missing in Boynton Beach

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boynton Beach, Florida, Missing child
Missing 12-year-old, Markus Eizner Etienne, in Boynton Beach
Missing 12-year-old, Markus Eizner Etienne, in Boynton Beach (Courtesy: Boynton Beach Police)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to police, Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Southwest Third Avenue at around 10 p.m. Monday night.

His mother said he was missing this morning and called police to report his disappearance just before 6 a.m.

Markus is about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Markus or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police.

