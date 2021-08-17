Man in wheelchair rescued after fire erupts inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire erupted overnight at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred along Lauderdale Manors Drive.

Firefighters rushed to help the homeowner, who uses a wheelchair.

He told Local 10 News that he was the only person inside.

“I was sleeping,” he said. “I heard a pop, I woke up, it was smoking. I tried to get up from my chair and tried to get out. It was scary. I couldn’t get out.”

The homeowner said he left a candle on because power had been cut off and he believes that’s what led to the fire.

Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt, but his home was damaged.