Police: Man shot at Holiday Park after chasing people with knife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was shot Tuesday morning at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale after chasing people while armed with a knife, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:15 a.m. at the park at 1150 G Harold Martin Dr.

According to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, witnesses told officers that one of the people the man was chasing pulled out a gun and shot at the man, striking him once in the leg.

The man then managed to get to a nearby gas station in the 1400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, where he asked an employee for help.

Erica Thomas, who works at the Chevron gas station and who knows the man, said she called 911 after the shooting.

“He came banging on the window,” she said. “He was like, ‘Help me, sis. They shot me, they shot me.’ And I thought he was playing at first, but then he passed out. So I ran out the door, tried to help him and I see two bullet holes in his leg and one in his stomach.”

Ad

Thomas said the man went in and out of consciousness.

According to Greenlaw, the man who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She said he was uncooperative with officers and said he did not want to prosecute.

Greenlaw said authorities have not been able to locate the other individual involved in the shooting or other victims that the man was allegedly chasing.