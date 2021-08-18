63-year-old man reported missing from Flagami area of Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 63-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since last Thursday.

Police said Rafael Camacho was last seen at an apartment building at 2960 W. Flagler St. in the city’s Flagami neighborhood.

A description of his clothing on that day is not known, however police described him as a white, Hispanic man, who has white hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective with the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.