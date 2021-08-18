New Arrival: Florida deputy helps deliver baby in convenience store parking lot

Partly Cloudy icon
Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

VALRICO, Fla. – It was an exciting morning for a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy, who helped deliver a baby Tuesday morning, in a convenience store parking lot.

Deputies received a call from a man who said his wife was in labor outside a 7-Eleven near Tampa. He was worried they wouldn’t make it to the hospital.

Deputy Jordan Ream answered that call and said a healthy baby boy was born within minutes of his arrival.

Mom and baby were taken to a nearby hospital and everyone is doing just fine.

