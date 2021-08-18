New surveillance video shows unsolved deadly shooting at Opa-locka apartment complex

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County have released new surveillance video from a deadly drive-by shooting that happened earlier this year.

Police said a white Toyota RAV4 was seen entering the parking lot of the Our Homes Apartments complex back in May when someone inside starting shooting into a crowd.

One man died at the scene and another person was rushed to the hospital and later released.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have information on the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.