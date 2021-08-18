Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

New surveillance video shows unsolved deadly shooting at Opa-locka apartment complex

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County
Opa-locka shooting surveillance
Opa-locka shooting surveillance (Miami-Dade Police Department)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County have released new surveillance video from a deadly drive-by shooting that happened earlier this year.

Police said a white Toyota RAV4 was seen entering the parking lot of the Our Homes Apartments complex back in May when someone inside starting shooting into a crowd.

One man died at the scene and another person was rushed to the hospital and later released.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have information on the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Opa-locka double shooting police flyer (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter