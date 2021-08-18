Partly Cloudy icon
Police in Miami locate missing 12-year-old girl

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

12-year-old Luisa Fernandez
12-year-old Luisa Fernandez (City of Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

A flyer sent out by the City of Miami Police Department Special Victim’s Unit asked for the public’s help in locating Luisa Fernandez.

Shortly after, the department tweeted that the she had been found safely.

The girl had last been seen Monday, running north from 345 Northeast 58th Street in Miami. She is described as a White female, 5-foot-2 and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jean shorts.

The sweater has a character from the cartoon Rugrats on the front.

