Police in Miami locate missing 12-year-old girl

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

A flyer sent out by the City of Miami Police Department Special Victim’s Unit asked for the public’s help in locating Luisa Fernandez.

Shortly after, the department tweeted that the she had been found safely.

UPDATE: Luisa has been recovered in good health and reunited with her family. Thank you to those who took the time to retweet and share this post. https://t.co/b0h2nVbuQR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 17, 2021

The girl had last been seen Monday, running north from 345 Northeast 58th Street in Miami. She is described as a White female, 5-foot-2 and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jean shorts.

The sweater has a character from the cartoon Rugrats on the front.