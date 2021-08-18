Teen survivor of Haiti earthquake avoids surgery. Here’s how you can help her.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A teenage girl flown to South Florida after surviving the devastating earthquake in Haiti on Saturday was able to avoid surgery. But she tragically learned at a local hospital that her parents died as they tried to save her.

Meghan Edma, 16, was rescued from the rubble following the catastrophic 7.2-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 1,900 people.

Edma, an American citizen, was nearly crushed by collapsing debris and was flown to Fort Lauderdale by Trinity Air Ambulance.

She now faces about six weeks of rehabilitation at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, family members say.

Edma was alert and conscious when transported but it was initially feared she would need surgery after suffering a broken pelvic bone, among other injuries.

If you would like to support Edma, a GoFundMe page has been set up that can be accessed by clicking here.