WATCH LIVE: Broward interim superintendent to talk about 1st day back to school

Broward County Public Schools officials are scheduled to deliver statements at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, after the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

Interim Superintendent Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright, Broward County School Board Members, and district administrators are meeting at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in Fort Lauderdale.

BCPS, the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in the state, implemented a universal indoor face mask mandate with a medical opt-out.

The policy was in opposition with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ July 30th executive order to protect parents’ freedom to opt-out of face mask mandates without the need of a doctor’s note.