Man barricaded inside home after police called to domestic dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that they are working the scene of a barricaded subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Southwest 221st Street and 108th Avenue at 10:42 a.m.

Police said a man is barricaded inside the home of a family member in the area and is possibly armed. Authorities said he is alone inside the house.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

