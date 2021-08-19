Partly Cloudy icon
Miami Beach officers reopen Arthur Godfrey Road after bogus bomb threat

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, someone called a business in the Arthur Godfrey area to make an anonymous bomb threat on Thursday afternoon.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers temporarily closed Arthur Godfrey Road until about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a bomb threat that turned out to be fake.

Officers closed 41 Street from Meridian to Jefferson Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, a caller made an anonymous threat to a business at 827 W. 41 St.

