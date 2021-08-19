Miami Beach officers reopen Arthur Godfrey Road after bogus bomb threat

(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, someone called a business in the Arthur Godfrey area to make an anonymous bomb threat on Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers temporarily closed Arthur Godfrey Road until about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a bomb threat that turned out to be fake.

Officers closed 41 Street from Meridian to Jefferson Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, a caller made an anonymous threat to a business at 827 W. 41 St.

POLICE: 41 Street is closed between Meridian and Jefferson Avenue due to police activity at 827 W 41 Street. Please avoid the area. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 19, 2021

