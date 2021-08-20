Man accused of touching 12-year-old’s buttocks inside Miami business

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who they said fondled a 12-year-old girl Monday inside a business.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and First Street.

The victim told officers that she entered the business with another young girl when she was approached by the man, who bumped into her but apologized.

According to authorities, the man watched the girl as she walked around the store and brushed up against her two additional times, touching her buttocks, and on one occasion, making an obscene gesture.

Police said the girls left the business and notified the victim’s mother who was waiting outside.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance video fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.