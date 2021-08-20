Police: Man faces manslaughter charge after love triangle results in fatal shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting the boyfriend of the woman he was sleeping with, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. March 14 outside a home in the 18300 block of Southwest 264th St. in southwest Miami-Dade.

Joshua Adrian Hebert, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

According to his arrest warrant, the woman’s boyfriend, Evan Louis Vaughn, 35, called her and told her he was coming over. After arriving to her house, he asked whether anyone was inside.

Miami-Dade police said the woman, 28, admitted that Hebert was inside her bedroom sleeping, but claimed that she didn’t have sex with him.

Police said Vaughn entered the home and asked Hebert whether he had sex with his girlfriend and Hebert said, “Yes.”

Vaughn then ordered Hebert to collect his belongings and get out of the house, and Hebert complied, authorities said.

According to the warrant, Vaughn followed Hebert outside to make sure he left.

The girlfriend also followed the men outside, but after going back in her house to get her cellphone, she heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Authorities said the woman then exited the home to find her boyfriend lying on the ground, gasping for air and Hebert placing his gun, a .40-caliber Glock handgun, in the tailgate of his truck.

She never heard any arguing between the two men while they were outside, police said.

The woman then called 911.

According to the warrant, Vaughn was shot seven times – once in the left side of his face, four times in his back, once in his back shoulder and once in his right hand.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hebert was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau for questioning, but he invoked his right to remain silent until he consulted with an attorney.

The case was presented to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Hebert for one count of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.