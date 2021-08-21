Airplane suffers malfunction during takeoff, slides off runway at Fort Lauderdale airport

Plane slides off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport after malfunction with landing gear.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An airplane went off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the aircraft had a malfunction with its front landing gear during takeoff.

Records show the plane is Gulfstream G-IV, a fixed wing multi-engine aircraft that was built in 1989.

A total of 14 people were on board the plane, authorities said.

One person suffered minor injuries but did not require a visit to the hospital.

It is not known where the plane was heading or whether other arrangements have been made for the passengers.