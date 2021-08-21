Partly Cloudy icon
Airplane suffers malfunction during takeoff, slides off runway at Fort Lauderdale airport

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Plane slides off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport after malfunction with landing gear.
Plane slides off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport after malfunction with landing gear. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An airplane went off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the aircraft had a malfunction with its front landing gear during takeoff.

Records show the plane is Gulfstream G-IV, a fixed wing multi-engine aircraft that was built in 1989.

A total of 14 people were on board the plane, authorities said.

One person suffered minor injuries but did not require a visit to the hospital.

It is not known where the plane was heading or whether other arrangements have been made for the passengers.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

